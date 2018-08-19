Kofi Annan, one of the world’s most celebrated diplomats and a charismatic symbol of the United Nations who rose through its ranks to become the first black African secretary-general, has died.

His foundation announced his death in a tweet, saying he died at the age of 80 after a short, unspecified illness. Annan is survived by his wife and three children

Annan spent most of his career as an administrator in the UN. He served two terms as secretary-general from January 1997 to December 2006, capped nearly midway when he and the UN were jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2001.

During his tenure, he presided over some of the worst failures and scandals at the world body, one of its most turbulent periods since its founding in 1945.

Challenges from the outset forced him to spend much of his time struggling to restore its tarnished reputation.

His enduring moral prestige remained largely undented, however, both through charisma and by virtue of having negotiated with most of the powers in the world.

When he departed from the UN, he left behind a global organisation far more aggressively engaged in peacekeeping and fighting poverty, setting the framework for the UN’s 21st-century response to mass atrocities and its emphasis on human rights and development.

“Kofi Annan was a guiding force for good,” current secretary-general Antonio Guterres said. “It is with profound sadness that I learned of his passing. In many ways, Kofi Annan was the United Nations. He rose through the ranks to lead the organisation into the new millennium with matchless dignity and determination.”

Even out of office, Annan never completely left the UN. He returned in special roles, including as the UN-Arab League’s special envoy to Syria in 2012. He remained a powerful advocate for global causes through his eponymous foundation.

His homeland of Ghana was shaken by his death. President Nana Akufo-Addo called for a week with flags at half-mast, and said: “One of our greatest compatriots. Rest in perfect peace, Kofi. You have earned it.”

Prime Minister Theresa May and her predecessors Gordon Brown and Tony Blair also paid tribute to Annan. Tony Blair described him as a “true statesman”.

During his time as secretary-general, Annan clashed with Blair over the 2003 invasion of Iraq by US and British forces, which he denounced as illegal. However, the former prime minister – whose time in Number 10 coincided closely with Annan’s time in office – said their differences had not prevented them remaining good friends.

“I’m shocked and distressed to hear the news about Kofi. He was a good friend whom I saw only weeks ago,” Blair said in a statement. “Kofi Annan was a great diplomat, a true statesman and a wonderful colleague who was widely respected and will be greatly missed.”

Theresa May said that she was sad to learn of Annan’s death and that her thoughts were with his family. “A great leader and reformer of the UN, he made a huge contribution to making the world he has left a better place than the one he was born into,” she said.

Former prime minister Gordon Brown, who is currently the UN special envoy for global education, said Annan had fought throughout his life against poverty and injustice. Kofi Annan was a leader of leaders, a wonderful humanitarian and the most compassionate and caring of individuals. Personally modest and always softly spoken, he was a titan amongst world statesman who saw wrong and righted it and who witnessed evil and always fought it.

“Even in his later years he fought against poverty, injustice and war with all the vigour of youth and I had the privilege of working with him in recent times.”