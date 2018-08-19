Students at a school in the Outer Hebrides are being offered counselling and grief support this weekend after a body was found by police who were searching for missing pupil Hannah Mackenzie.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but Hannah's family have been informed of the sad find in Lews Castle Ground in Stornoway.

A body was found on Friday in the search for the 17-year-old who was reported missing after the first day back at school.

The 1100-pupil Nicolson Institute in Stornoway was also hit by tragedy in December last year when a 15-year-old pupil was found dead.

Last night a spokesman for Western Isles Council, which runs the school, said: “Everyone in the school community is deeply saddened by the tragic news. School staff, counsellors and other professionals will be on hand on Monday to support pupils.”

A major air, land and sea search was mounted to find Hannah Mackenzie, who was supposed to meet her mum after her first day back at school – but never showed up.

Hannah, from Gravir on Lewis, was last seen outside the school at 4pm on Thursday.

A Police Scotland statement said: “We can confirm that a body has been found in the castle grounds, Stornoway. While formal identification has yet to take place, the family of missing person Hannah Mackenzie has been informed.”

Area Commander for the Western Isles, Chief Inspector Ian Graham, added: “Our thoughts at this difficult time are with all concerned.”

Friends say Hannah seemed fine and it is believed that her disappearance was not linked to any problems at school. She had attended lessons that day.

They described her as a “bright and beautiful” girl who gave beauty tips on social media and had got good exam grades.

She was intending to walk 1.3 miles to the Western Isles Hospital in the town to meet her mother on the day she disappeared.

Friends and other members of the public joined the search for Hannah.

A statement by Police Scotland thanked the large number of volunteers who turned up to help the emergency services in the hunt.

In December, 15-year-old pupil Anton Michael was found at the Nicolson Institute, but died later in hospital.

Pupils cancelled their Christmas dance to mourn Anton, and 24 hour support line and counselling service was set up for those affected by the tragedy.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances over his death.