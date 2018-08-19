Thousands of independence supporters marched through Dundee yesterday afternoon, in the latest organised by the All Under One Banner campaign.
The city had the highest percentage of Yes voters in the 2014 independence referendum, at 57.4 per cent, and SNP MP’s Chris Law and Stewart Hosie were both in attendance to back the campaign. Hosie estimated the number of marchers at 16,000.
While yes supporters were met by a pro-unionist counter demonstration, there were no signs of major trouble at the event, and campaigners have called it a success.
Neil Mackay, one of the organises of the event, said: “Today was a great day with a lot of support. We are going to continue to keep doing these and put the pressure on the Scottish Government and the media until there is independence.”
The event, which was initially expected to draw 10,000 people, finished at Magdalen Green, on the banks of the River Tay, with speeches and live music.
