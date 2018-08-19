JEREMY Corbyn will bring his “Build It In Britain” campaign to Scotland today, as the SNP urges him to back its efforts to keep the UK in the EU’s single market and customs union to “avoid an economic crisis”.

The Labour leader will visit Alexander Dennis, the Falkirk-based bus manufacturer, with a pledge to protect domestic workers from “the global economy free-for-all”.

Later, he will join Yanis Varoufakis, the economist and former Greek finance minister, at the Edinburgh International Book Festival for a discussion on building a “progressive international” to counter the nationalist policies of Donald Trump and racist forces in Europe.

Mr Corbyn insists his “buy British” policy “is not turning away from the world, nor some return to protectionism or Trump-style trade wars”, but an effort to give communities “real control over their local economy”.

Mr Varoufakis agrees that globalisation has become unsustainable, but he rejects solutions that stop people and commodities from moving about the planet.

Speaking ahead of his visit to Falkirk, Mr Corbyn said: “The next Labour government will reprogramme the economy to deliver an industrial renaissance for Scotland.

“The Tories have overseen the decline of our industries and farmed out major public contracts overseas that could have supported jobs at home. Meanwhile, the SNP government has not done nearly enough to grow Scotland’s industrial base or the green economy.

“A lack of support for manufacturing is sucking the dynamism out of our economy, pay from the pockets of workers and any hope of secure well-paid jobs from a generation of our young people.

“Labour will use the public sector’s enormous buying power to support workers and industries by buying in Britain whenever possible. We will boost Scottish manufacturing, which will support jobs and living standards in the wider economy, strengthen our capacity to export, and expand our tax base. It’s time the Scottish people had a government with the determination to create an economy that works for the many, not the few.”

But the SNP said Mr Corbyn’s the Labour leader’s support for a “jobs-destroying” Tory hard Brexit was a threat to Scotland’s economy and a “total betrayal of working people”.

Ian Blackford, the party’s Westminster leader, said Mr Corbyn’s “fantasy claims” on the economy were “simply not credible” given the “catastrophic” impact a hard Brexit would have on jobs, businesses, living standards, and economic growth.

He called on Mr Corbyn to join the SNP in fighting to protect membership of the EU single market and customs union.

Mr Blackford said: “Jeremy Corbyn’s support for a jobs-destroying Tory hard Brexit is by far the biggest threat to Scotland’s economy and long term prosperity and would deal a devastating blow to the incomes and living standards of millions of Scottish families.

“It is a total betrayal of working people, who have already been hit in the pocket by Brexit as prices rise, and it would be catastrophic for Scottish businesses and economic growth, leaving the whole country poorer and worse off.He added: “Jeremy Corbyn’s fantasy claims on the economy are simply not credible while Labour continue to back the Tories’ reckless hard Brexit plans.

“We know from UK Government, Scottish Government, and wider analysis that a hard Brexit could hit Scottish GDP by up to 9 per cent, costing Scotland over £12.7 billion a year, a loss equivalent to over £2,300 for every person in the country, with around 80,000 jobs at stake.

“Instead of backing the Tories again, Labour must finally join the SNP in fighting to protect our crucial membership of the EU single market and customs union. That is the only way to safeguard prosperity and avoid an economic crisis.”