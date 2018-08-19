DAVID Moyes' managerial style during his one season in charge at Manchester United spread doubt amongst the players.

That's the take of former United captain Rio Ferdinand, who has spoken about the Scot's ill-fated stint at Old Trafford after taking over from Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Scot inherited a Premier League-winning winning squad, but could only guide United to seventh the following season and was sacked before the close of the 2013/14 campaign.

Ferdinand says that Moyes, who is now in the running for the US national team manager's position, introduced a new mentality into the dressing room that proved a shock at Old Trafford.

"Even the mindset in one of the training sessions, I hope I'm not speaking out of line here toward David Moyes, but our mindset we were never worried about the opposition [before]," said the former England international.

"We never set out thinking we need to contain the opposition, we're going to try and win this game based on what we're good at.

"But I remember the first couple of games against Liverpool and Chelsea, we were talking more about Hazard and Coutinho than we were about our own attacking tactics.

"There's doubt and players there looking at each other thinking 'This isn't us. We're not used to this'. And you can see even the younger players looking around going 'Woah'. 'We're better than them, we won the league last year and we can beat these. Put us on the front foot and let us go out and attack these players'.

"I think that mindset came from being an Everton manager. Moyes in the big games played first not to get beat, then to see what we could get from the game. Before we were always on the front foot.

"Yes we were aware of the opposition but with the mentality of going there to win."

Ferdinand told BT Sports's Premier League Tonight show: "I could have always been better as a player, definitely.

"But in terms of support for him [Moyes] or wanting him to do well or wanting things to go the right way there's no question in my mind that I was there behind him in all aspects. But things just didn't go well."