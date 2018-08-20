STANDING areas for spectators are set to return to Hampden under plans aimed at saving the stadium as the home of Scottish football.

The Scottish Football Association (SFA) is due to make a decision this month on whether to stay at Hampden or move Scotland matches and cup finals to the Scottish Rugby Union’s Murrayfield stadium.

As football’s bosses make their minds up, Susan Aitken, the leader of Glasgow City Council, has written to the SFA president with a series of suggestions for improvement and reasons why Hampden should be the winner.

She said that if the stadium owners were to make a valid application for safe standing areas, there would be “no obvious barriers” to it being given the go-ahead by the council.

Fans complain the view from behind the goals in the east and west stands is poor and the stadium lacks atmosphere.

If the suggestion was taken up, it could see thousands of fans standing for Scotland internationals and for domestic cup finals and the semi-finals.

Ms Aitken has sought to address concerns of fans whose match-day experience has not been positive with the behind the goal areas a common complaint.

In a survey of supporters, it was found that 40 per cent said the experience was bad or very bad.

She said: “A regular discussion point about Hampden is the capacity to enhance the fan experience, particularly the sight lines at the east and west ends of the stadium.”

Ms Aitken said that she did not believe that significant structural change was the only way to resolve the criticisms.

She added: “One of the most significant developments in fan experience in recent years has been pioneered in Glasgow, with Celtic Park successfully operating a safe standing area for the past two seasons.

“Interest in whether a similar scheme would appeal to other clubs and fans has not been limited to our other clubs in the city.

“Indeed there has been correspondence from local authorities and senior clubs from across the UK, seeking more information about how we have facilitated safe standing in the city.”

Ms Aitken gave encouragement to a bid for safe standing and the council has already given permission for Celtic’s safe standing area, occupied by the Green Brigade fans group.

She said “Were an application for a standing area at Hampden submitted to Glasgow City Council, providing it met all the relevant safety, stewarding and accessibility criteria, there would be no obvious barriers to the bid being approved by the authority.”

Celtic Park is currently the only stadium in Scotland with a safe standing area, with 2,600 rail seats which allow standing and then seats when required for European matches.

There are no safe standing areas in England, where it is prohibited following the Taylor report into the Hillsborough disaster.

If applied for and approved, it could mean a return to thousands of fans standing behind the goals at one or both ends of Hampden.

The SFA board will meet next week to discuss a bid by Hampden Park to retain its national stadium status and by the Scottish Rugby Union for a deal to host matches at Murrayfield.

Ms Aitken also said that Fan Zones could be introduced to improve the match-day experience.

She added: “Fan Zones are a growing part of the footballing landscape and will be a key aspect of the fan experience for Euro 2020.

“This move towards providing a family-focused platform for improving the match-day experience is broadly welcomed by the council.”