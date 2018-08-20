HE is a Coronation Street legend known for playing fiery Jim McDonald.

But Charles Lawson is set to take on another iconic role when he plays Inspector Rebus in a new touring stage production.

Fans of the gruff detective created by author Ian Rankin can see the Northern Irish actor, 58, follow in the footsteps of John Hannah and Ken Stott when he portrays the hardbitten Edinburgh case-cracker.

Edinburgh-based Rankin, who has penned more than 20 Rebus novels, said: “Charles was mooted and I thought I would get a few comments from Scottish fans, because he’s from Northern Ireland,” said Ian.

“The play’s producer and Rona Munro, who I’ve written the story with, had seen him on stage and both said he was terrific. He is an actor and actors can do voices, plus he’s worked in Scotland before and everyone is sure he can do it.

“He has the physical presence needed and he can certainly act like Rebus would act. Plus he’s a big name – people who might not like Rebus but enjoy a night at the theatre will see Charlie Lawson is in it and might come along.

“There have been so many incarnations of the character – two on television, and many more doing the audiobooks and radio – so he isn’t set in stone. Every actor brings something different to the role, which is interesting to me as the writer. Of course, I have my own version of Rebus in my head. “ Rankin has yet to meet the new Rebus due to their busy schedules.

He added: “We’ve tried a few times but it’s not happened as of yet. I’m going down to Birmingham, where the play opens, next month and I have tickets for the first night in Edinburgh, too – my wife surprised me with tickets for my birthday.”

Ian co-wrote his first stage play for The Lyceum in Edinburgh a few years ago, but hadn’t considered returning to that medium until he was approached by a producer. He then wrote an original piece with playwright Rona Munro.

The reported revival of the TV series, meanwhile, is still being worked on by a screenwriter.

But Rebus will be returning in his original format in October when the 22nd novel in the series, In A House Of Lies, will be published.