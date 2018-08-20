A WEAPONS company in Scotland that was given £185,000 in public funds has been linked to a Saudi missile strike that killed 40 Yemeni children.

Jane’s, the respected defence industry publication, said remnants of a guidance kit by Raytheon appear to have been found close to the scene of the air strike on a school bus earlier this month, which killed 51 people in total.

A photograph taken beside the bus shows a child holding a piece of shrapnel from the missile that matches images of a Paveway warhead posted on Raytheon’s website. The arms company, which has a plant in Glenrothes, sells the hardware to the desert kingdom.

The Sunday Mail yesterday reported that documents show Raytheon has received £135,465 from Scottish Enterprise between 2014 and 2017 and that it is understood a further £50,160 has been awarded this year.

It was also reported Raytheon senior managers were granted a secret meeting with Scottish Government Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse in January to lobby for further money, for which he insisted no “comms (communications) activity” accompany his visit to the Fife base.

A policy statement on the SNP website states “there should be an immediate ban on arms sales to Saudi Arabia pending proper investigation. And we will urge the UK Government to immediately halt all military support and arms sales to regimes suspected of violations of human rights and international humanitarian law.”

MSP Ross Greer, external affairs spokesman for the Scottish Greens, said: “The hypocrisy is just stomach churning... No donation to charity will wash the blood off their hands and no attempts to keep meetings private or stall Freedom of Information requests will stop the truth from coming out.

The Scottish Government said money given to Raytheon was to help the firm branch out into other areas. It said: “The Scottish Government and its enterprise agencies do not provide funding for the manufacture of munitions.

“The support provided is focused on helping firms to diversify and develop non-military applications for their technology and ensure Scotland continues to benefit from the thousands of jobs in the defence, aerospace and shipbuilding sectors.”