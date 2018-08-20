NEARLY 3,000 big-hearted walkers took to the streets of Fife, Dundee and Angus yesterday to raise more than £500,000 for local charities.

The 2018 Royal Bank of Scotland Dundee Kiltwalk began at 9am on the 18th at the Old Course St Andrews, where philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter and Sky Sports anchor Jim White waved off the heroes walking for over 350 charities.

Among those taking part were Kai Anderson, 14, who was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a rare condition where part of his heart is severely underdeveloped and he has a chronic lung condition.

He was pushed the full 25 miles in his wheelchair by step-father Jock McKay to raise funds for Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, where he undergoes treatment.

Kai recently lost his mother to an aggressive form of cancer, so also chose to walk in her memory.

(This trio donned Dad’s Army outfits for the walk)

Also taking part was13- year-old Toby Etheridge, with his mother, Alison, raising money for his own charity, Toby’s Magical Journey. Toby was diagnosed with leukaemia when he was nine years old and after years of raising money for various cancer charities, decided to start his own.

Paul Cooney, Kiltwalk chief executive, said: “We are overwhelmed by the turnout today with walker numbers increasing by a third on last year.

“With The Hunter Foundation’s 40% top up that means so many more great causes in this area will benefit from the blood, sweat and tears of our walkers. It’s been a special day and the stories of each and every one of on September 16. Each walk has three distances to choose from to suit people of all ages and abilities.

our heroes is what will live long in the memory.

Thanks to them for making such a difference.”

The last of the 2018 Kiltwalks is in Edinburgh