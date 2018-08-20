CAMPAIGNERS are fighting to have a pair of iconic villas designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh restored to their former glory after years of neglect.

The A-listed houses – originally known as Redclyffe and Torrisdale –were built in 1890 when Mackintosh was just 22.

They are believed to be the earliest example of a building designed by the architect. But the semi-detached villas in Springburn, Glasgow, are becoming increasingly dilapidated and essential repairs have not been carried out.

An external survey commissioned by the Charles Rennie Mackintosh Society in 2015 identified vital work which needed to be done, but none of it has yet begun, while the houses continue to deteriorate.

Now the local MP and the Charles Rennie Mackintosh Society have called on the council to preserve the historic houses. Stuart Robertson, director of the CRM Society, said: “Looking at these A-listed buildings now, it looks very shoddy, with no sign of maintenance work since we saw it.

“Also the trees in the garden are now overshadowing the properties and putting them at even more risk.

“With the catastrophic fire at the Glasgow School of Art, it is more important that these Mackintosh buildings are looked after. The Mackintosh legacy is small, vulnerable and irreplaceable.”

Paul Sweeney, the Labour MP for Glasgow North East, said: “I intend to write to the chief executive of the council. It’s a real priority to try to get the Mackintosh villas restored.”

The 2015 survey was sent to Glasgow City Council after being carried out by architects Page Park.

It highlighted problems with the external walls and windows, gutters, roofs and chimneys.

The Mackintosh connection also saved the houses from demolition in the 1960s.

A spokesman for Glasgow City Council said: “We are in discussions with a local housing association about transferring ownership of these properties to them.

“Investment in the properties is part of our discussions and we feel the housing association is much better placed to manage the properties on a long-term basis. We are hopeful this matter will be resolved in the near future.”