Sir Rod Stewart regrets declaring that Sir Elton John’s farewell tour “stinks of grabbing money” – but he has not apologised.
Sir Elton, 71, announced his 300-date, three-year farewell tour in February.
Maggie May singer Sir Rod, 73, later told how he emailed Sir Elton after his big announcement and wrote “‘What, again?’ But I didn’t hear anything back.”
Now he has told the Mail On Sunday’s Event magazine: “I was a bit unfair to Elton, on a drunk night on television in New York, when I spitefully said, ‘I think it’s bang out of order that you announce a farewell tour every time, and it stinks of grabbing money.
‘I wish I hadn’t said it.”
Sir Rod said of the fellow performer, who once gave him a Rembrandt sketch: “I think he’s very upset with me.
“Penny (Sir Rod’s wife) keeps saying ‘send him an apology’. So I should really.”
The star also talked about his love life and romance with third wife Penny Lancaster.
“I need a bit of a start on the handle now, that’s for sure,” he admitted.
“Sex becomes more spiritual, I think is the word, as one gets older. You know, I love sex with my wife, but I love just giving her a hug before we go to bed.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Thank You
Your complaint has been sent to the site administrators.