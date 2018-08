Here are the top 10 jokes from the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2018.

1. "Working at the JobCentre has to be a tense job - knowing that if you get fired, you still have to come in the next day" - Adam Rowe

2. "I had a job drilling holes for water - it was well boring" - Leo Kearse

3. "I took out a loan to pay for an exorcism. If I don't pay it back, I'm going to get repossessed" - Olaf Falafel

4. "In my last relationship, I hated being treated like a piece of meat. She was a vegan and refused to touch me" - Daniel Audritt

5. "What do colour blind people do when they are told to eat their greens?" - Flo and Joan

6. "I've got a new job collecting all the jumpers left in the park at the weekends, but it's not easy. They keep moving the goalposts" - Darren Walsh

7. "Trump said he'd build a wall but he hasn't even picked up a brick. He's just another middle-aged man failing on a DIY project" - Justin Moorhouse

8= "I lost a friend after we had an argument about the Tardis. I thought it was a little thing, but it seemed much bigger once we got into it" - Adele Cliff

8= "Why are they calling it Brexit and not The Great British Break Off?" - Alex Edelman

10. "I think love is like central heating. You turn it on before guests arrive and pretend it's like this all the time" - Laura Lexx