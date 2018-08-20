The SNP has urged Jeremy Corbyn to back its efforts to keep Scotland and the UK in the single market and customs union to "avoid an economic crisis".

The party said that the Labour leader's support for a "jobs-destroying" Tory hard Brexit is a threat to Scotland's economy and a "total betrayal of working people".

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said the Labour leader's "fantasy claims" on the economy were "simply not credible" given the "catastrophic" impact a hard Brexit would have on jobs, businesses, living standards, and economic growth.

READ MORE: Jeremy Corbyn bus firm visit to drive home Build It view

He called on Mr Corbyn to join the SNP in fighting to protect membership of the EU single market and customs union.

Mr Blackford said: "Jeremy Corbyn's support for a jobs-destroying Tory hard Brexit is by far the biggest threat to Scotland's economy and long term prosperity - and would deal a devastating blow to the incomes and living standards of millions of Scottish families.

"It is a total betrayal of working people, who have already been hit in the pocket by Brexit as prices rise, and it would be catastrophic for Scottish businesses and economic growth - leaving the whole country poorer and worse off."

He added: "Jeremy Corbyn's fantasy claims on the economy are simply not credible while Labour continue to back the Tories' reckless hard Brexit plans.

"We know from UK government, Scottish Government, and wider analysis that a hard Brexit could hit Scottish GDP by up to 9% - costing Scotland over £12.7 billion a year, a loss equivalent to over £2,300 for every person in the country, with around 80,000 jobs at stake.

"Instead of backing the Tories once again, Labour must finally join the SNP in fighting to protect our crucial membership of the EU single market and customs union. That is the only way to safeguard prosperity and avoid an economic crisis."

Mr Corbyn is to focus on industry and the economy during his visit to Scotland.

Scottish Labour's Brexit spokesman Neil Findlay said: "Labour's six key tests on the Brexit deal will ensure workers' rights are protected, gives the UK the same benefits we enjoy as members of the single market and allows for a migration system which works in the interests of the economy.

"The recent Cuts Commission report launched by the SNP removes all pretence that the Nationalists are a centre-left party.

READ MORE: Jeremy Corbyn bus firm visit to drive home Build It view

"The next Labour governments at Holyrood and Westminster will deliver real change with policies to increase child benefit to raise children out of the indignity of poverty and implement a real £10 per hour Living Wage to ensure that our economy works for everyone.

"The dividing line in Scotland is now between Labour's plan to invest and build an economy that works for the many, not the few, or further austerity with the SNP and the Tories."