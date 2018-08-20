More than £1.5 million of fraud has been prevented in Scotland following a new scheme where bank staff alert police to potential victims.

The Banking Protocol was introduced in March this year to prevent fraud.

Bank workers contact police if a customer requests to withdraw or transfer a sum of money which appears unusual for them.

Police Scotland said they had responded to around 250 calls and a number of arrests had been made.

Detective Superintendent Kenny Thomson said: "Police Scotland fully supports this scheme and will continue to work with partner agencies to protect the people in our society from financial crime.

"The results for the first five months of its operation highlight the impact of the scheme."

The Banking Protocol was developed as a partnership between the finance industry, police and Trading Standards.

UK Finance, which represents the banking and financial services sector, said the joined-up approach was crucial to staying one step ahead of fraudsters.

Katy Worobec, managing director of economic crime at UK Finance, said: "Fraud can have a devastating impact on victims and is often targeted at the most vulnerable people in society, which is why we must work together to prevent it.

"The Banking Protocol shows how close cooperation between the industry and law enforcement can help to protect victims and crack down on fraudsters."