SCOTTISH Labour leader Richard Leonard has been accused of "empty, hollow words" after failing to expel a councillor who admitted making Islamophobic comments.

Jim Dempster told officials that then transport minister Humza Yousaf may have visited his area, but "no-one would have seen him under his burka".

He was suspended in March, but Mr Yousaf – now SNP Justice Secretary – said he had yet to be interviewed by the party and no further action had been taken five months on.

The MSP spoke out after attending a Pakistan Welfare Trust dinner at which Mr Leonard, who was one of the speakers, insisted he had a zero tolerance approach to Islamophobia.

Mr Yousaf wrote on Twitter: “Hey @LabourRichard [Richard Leonard] at Pakistan Welfare Trust dinner tonight you said you have a zero tolerance approach to Islamophobia.

“It has been 5 months since a ScotLab cllr admitted making Islamophobic remarks against me. I was told investigation will conclude in July. I've heard nothing.

“I've never been interviewed by Scottish Lab HQ neither have the other witnesses I have spoken to.

“Step up @LabourRichard and show me you are serious about tackling Islamophobia by your deeds not empty, hollow words.”

It comes as Jeremy Corbyn kicked off a four-day Scottish tour by visiting bus manufacturer Alexander Dennis as part of a campaign to promote British industry.

Meanwhile, a poll over the weekend showed Labour has opened up a three-point lead over the Tories despite an ongoing row over anti-Semitism within the party.

Mr Dempster, a Dumfries and Galloway councillor, previously said he was "deeply sorry" for the offence caused by his "totally unacceptable" remarks.

READ MORE: Fresh claims of racial abuse against Labour councillor

He asked to be given extra diversity training and also visited a mosque and received support from a local imam in a bid to make amends.

However further allegations of racist abuse later emerged, dating from the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The Labour councillor was accused of calling a six-year-old Muslim girl a “chocolate monkey” when he ran a shop in his home village. He denies the allegations.

Scottish Labour has been approached for comment.