Gerry Love, the bass player, singer and songwriter with Scots rock band Teenage Fanclub has split from the band in a dispute over future touring plans.

The band has confirmed that Love, a founder member of the band, will be "separating from the band" after a show on November 15 at London's Electric Ballroom.

The development came as the band announced it will be heading to Hong Kong and New Zealand for the first time next year, and will also be returning to Japan and Australia.

The band, who celebrated their 30th anniversary next year, will go on a two week-tour in February which will take in Tokyo, Osaka, Sydney and Auckland.

But the band have admitted that "unresolvable differences" over the tour have meant that Love will leave the band.

"Gerard Love will not be with the band for these dates [in Hong Kong, New Zealand, Japan and Australia], or any other shows beyond those we are playing this year, " said the band.

"Following discussions with the band going back several months there is a continuing and sadly unresolvable difference of opinion on whether the band should proceed with proposed touring plans, so after that London show, Gerry will be separating from the band and Teenage Fanclub will be continuing without him.

"The band wish Gerry all the best in his future musical endeavours.

"However all of us are looking forward to the shows were will be playing this year, and in particular to making sure the three-night shows in October and November will be something special."

Fans have already begun to express their concern over the news.

One said: "Absolutely lost for words. One of my favourite songwriters leaving one of my favourite bands. Those Electric Ballroom will be one hell of a celebration."

Another said: This is an absolute punch to the stomach. I feel way more emotional about this announcement than a 42-year-father should but bloody hell I’m gutted right now."

Gerry Love, who celebrates his 51st birthday at the end of the month, released his own solo album Electric Cables in 2012 using the alias Lightships.

The band from Bellshill and formerly known as the Boy Hairdressers built a reputation for Byrds-esque guitars and harmonic vocals.

They are, possibly best known for the 1991 album Bandwagonesque which pre-dated later Britpop and indie pop movements.

Songwriting duties were shared between the three permanent members of the band: Norman Blake, Raymond McGinley, and Gerry Love.