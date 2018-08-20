A RANGERS fans group have been criticised amid claims a 70-year-old’s birthday party had to be cancelled because of a pre-match demonstration.

The Union Bears led a march to Ibrox Stadium before the club’s tie with St Mirren last week, having previously been criticised for a similar walk before an Old Firm game this year.

Hundreds of supporters were seen marching down Brand Street, banging drums, chanting and some holding flares.

And that is said to have prompted the family of an elderly resident at the Ailsa Craig Care Home to shut down a birthday bash.

Police Scotland have admitted they are finding it difficult to track the organisers of the march but warned that season tickets could be confiscated.

Inspector Kevin Lammie said: “It’s challenging to find out who the organiser is. Police have an intelligence department where we’re reviewing these incidents.

“These will be reported to Rangers who take a very dim view with season tickets being taken off people.”

But area councillor Ricky Bell hit back and said: “It can’t be that hard to find out who is organising it. You could start by asking the guy at the front of the march holding the megaphone.

“It’s exactly what was said after the first one in March before the Old Firm game. The same type of behaviour has taken place again outside an old folks’ home.

“There’s been some fairly severe action taken against fans of other clubs in the city, but I think we’d like to get assurances that you are doing something here.

“It’s not acceptable just to allow this to go on as a permanent fixture within the football calendar in and around the Ibrox and Cessnock area.”

In March this year, a similar demonstration was criticised after flares were set off and a banner portraying someone being kicked was held by supporters.

Stephen Dornan, who recently led calls to stop Rangers using the Ibrox Football Centre for a fan zone, called for season tickets to be taken from those who use flares or hold offensive banners.

He added: “There was a march and it stopped outside the old folks’ home. A birthday party at the home was cancelled because of that.

“That kind of thing happened in the East End with the Green Brigade but there doesn’t seem to be the same urgency to deal with it here.

“It cannot continue because some of the stuff there is generally offensive. Banners portraying people with their heads kicked-in can’t continue.”

An Ailsa Craig Care Home source said: “The home didn’t cancel the birthday party, it was the family’s decision.”