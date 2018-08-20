CHELSEA Clinton has not ruled out running for political office in the future, she told an audience at the Edinburgh festival.

In an appearance at the Edinburgh International Book Festival, Ms Clinton, daughter of President Bill Clinton and Presidential candidate Hilary Clinton, said she had not completely ruled out a political career.

Ms Clinton, speaking to Sally Magnusson in an event to promote her book She Persisted Around the World, also said she feels very strongly that Barron Trump, the young son of President Donald Trump, should be off-limits for negative comments online and elsewhere.

She said she feels "incredibly protective" of President Trump's youngest child.

The writer said the policy of separating children from the families of immigrants at the US border was the "greatest sin" of the Trump administration, and said she "abhorred" what was happening under his presidency.

Ms Clinton said she would only consider running for political office if she was unhappy in how she is represented at local or state level in the US: at present, in New York, where she lives, she said she is content with her political representatives.

Ms Magnusson asked Ms Clinton whether she would ever run for the office of President of the United States.

She said that at present the answer was 'no': but in the future that could change.

Ms Clinton said: "You also have to believe that you will better than that person holding the job today, or better than other people running.

"For me, I live in New York City, which is a very liberal, progressive place and while there is so much clearly that I disagree with about what is happening the national level, at the local and state level, at least the people that I could vote for, in my zip code, I am really well represented."

She added: "While I disagree with the President, the other offices that I could run for, my family, and the view that I have for the future of our children, and all our children, is being really well represented.

"But if that were to change...and I thought I could make a positive impact, then I think I would really have to think about my answer to that question."

Prompted further, she added: "So for me it's a definite 'no', now, but it's a definite maybe for the future - because who knows what the future will bring."

In the conversation, Ms Clinton recounted how, as a 12-year-old in the White House, she came under personal attack by right wing talk shows and radio, where her appearance was often denigrated.

Ms Clinton said: "I wouldn't say it was un-affecting....but my reaction was mainly, why are these older, general white, men, picking on a kid?

"That's ludicrous, what is wrong with them? I am 12, and I know that's not right.

"I realised that it wasn't about me, it was about something fundamentally awry with them as people."

READ MORE: The 10 funniest jokes from Edinburgh Festival fringe 2018

Of Barron Trump, she said: "I get very heated, I feel incredibly protective of Barron Trump.

"He is now 12 years old, the same age as I was.

"I disagree with his father on everything, but people have made fun of Barron, bullied him, for his appearance, for him being more private than in the public domain.

"I really have no patience for that - he is a child, and deserves a child hood."