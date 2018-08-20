RANGERS are seeking information from fans about any problems they faced in Slovenia after six fans were arrested and four other were fined following trouble before a Europa League tie.

Slovenian Police said five Scottish citizens and one Austrian were arrested after clashing with police officers in Maribor as they were being escorted towards the stadium last week.

Some Rangers fans had complained that Maribor police were using pepper spray and batons on fans.

Now the club's supporters liaison officer Greg Marshall has said he is seeking information from "anyone who had any issues" in Maribor.

READ MORE: Maribor Police: Six Rangers fans arrested after 'attacks' on officers

None of the police officers were injured, according to local reports, and the Scots were released by 6am on Friday.

But police have said that criminal complaints will be filed against them at the Prosecutor’s Office.

European football's governing body UEFA condemned the violent clashes which saw Rangers fans in confrontation with riot police the club's 0-0 draw saw them through to the play-off round of the Europa League.

The first flashpoint occurred at about 5pm at two squares in the city.

Video emerged of police clashing with Rangers fans in and around Grajski Trg square in Maribor.

According to a police spokesman, "firm intervention" was required in one location to prevent a brawl among rival fans.

A Maribor Police spokesman said: “During the escort, at the Mladinska Ulica street, six foreign (five Scottish and one Austrian citizen) citizens suddenly started to attack police officers with punches and different objects.

“During the escort, at the Mladinska Ulica street, six foreign (five Scottish and one Austrian citizen) citizens suddenly started to attack police officers with punches and different objects.

“The police officers subdued, arrested and detained them. Criminal complaint will be filed at the competent Prosecutor’s Office against five (four Scottish citizens, one Austrian citizen) of them and a fine was imposed on the person (Scottish citizen), whose punch was blocked by the police officer.

“None of the police officers were injured during the attack. The investigative judge on duty and public prosecutor on duty were informed of the criminal offence.

“After the conducted hearings, all foreigners were released by the 6.00 in the morning.”

Ex referee and Rangers fan Jeff Winter, who witnessed the trouble saw things differently.

He said at the time: "The local police force warmed up after their truncheon twitching fingers were unleashed on everyone in sight. Women, old men anyone in their path. I’ve heard about it, now I’ve seen it first hand.

"They couldn’t wait. Great atmosphere in the square, then everyone frog matched to the ground. Don’t know what instigated it but they just waded into the group batons waving spraying gas into the crowd."

Police said two Scots were fined shortly after 5pm for provoking fights with home supporters, while a third was fined as officers began escorting foreign supporters from the Grajski trg square towards the stadium.

Another Scot was fined for provoking a fight and ignoring police orders and was later taken to the University Medical Centre (UKC) Maribor due to health problems and “severe intoxication”, police said.

A fifth Scottish citizen was also fined for disruptive behaviour. Meanwhile a Scottish woman was taken to the University Medical Centre after she was exposed to tear gas during the police intervention. She was released from the hospital after treatment.