SIR ROD STEWART has hit out at criticism of Celtic in the wake of a row over a radio station's treatment of Scottish football.

The pop star spoke in defence of Celtic stating he was "hurt" after Talksport's Ian Abrahams claimed Brendan Rodgers was wasting his time in Scottish football.

The journalist, popularly known as Moose ridiculed Celtic as they exited the Champions League with defeat to AEK Athens last week.

He branded the SPL ‘The Scottish Pub League’, claimed there was no point in Scottish clubs competing in European competition and told Brendan Rodgers he was wasting his career by managing Celtic.

Celtic legend and BT Sport pundit Chris Sutton was among those who ridiculed Abrahams' comments.

Now Rod Stewart, a Celtic fan, has entered the fray in an email to the radio station.

He said: "I don’t quite understand your disrespect and dis-stain for the club I love, Celtic.

Love this 👏👏@RodStewart emailed @BroadcastMoose after he mocked Scottish football last week with @JimWhite.



Here's what he had to say ↓ pic.twitter.com/PWLPgM9nCy — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) 20 August 2018

“It’s our league, our country, our team and I think I speak for all Celtic supporters, we’re proud of them.

“Look at this way, most teams in the English Premier League will never get anywhere near playing in the CL or the Europa, the EPL is dominated by a few teams, but does that turn the supporters of West Brom or Huddersfield off? No.

“Because it’s the team they love and support, it’s in there blood (no disrespect meant to those two teams).”

Rodgers has won back-to-back domestic trebles at Celtic following his appointment in 2016 but Abrahams insisted his achievements in Scotland count for little.

“There is absolutely no point any more in Brendan Rodgers twice a season beating Hamilton and Kilmarnock, St Johnstone and even Rangers and Aberdeen. What is the point,” he said, speaking on the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast last week.

“The SPL has always stood for one thing and one thing only: ‘The Scottish Pub League’. Celtic’s record in Europe is poor. Last night, they once again showed it is pointless in even taking part in European competition.

“They were the first British club to win it. With a bunch of players all from the local area they went and won the European Cup. That was fantastic, but that was so long ago now that colour TV wasn’t even invented in those days. There is no point in winning a Scottish league title every season.

“Brendan must come back to England now. There is no point in him staying there and winning ten in a row. What does that achieve?

“What is ten Scottish titles in a row going to mean on his CV? Outstanding, well done mate. It must be so hard to beat Ross County and Inverness Caledonian Thistle four times a season.”

Rod Stewart responded in an email, saying: “You must obviously know by now, Celtic have never had, or never will have, the cash that EPL clubs have.

"Rodgers is wasting his time and talent in Scotland... 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



...Celtic showed last night that it's pointless for them to take part in a European competition!" 👀



We don't think @BroadcastMoose will be welcome in certain parts of Glasgow after this rant ↓ pic.twitter.com/zfP9Vv8noZ — The Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast (@SportsBreakfast) 15 August 2018

“We can’t afford the big shot players of world football, but we sure know how to make them and then they move down south or else where.

“Yes of course we should have beaten AEK Athens I agree.

“We had three of our better players out, but I still think we were the better team on the park in both games. We lost though, that’s football.

“Yes of course Brendan Rodgers will leave Celtic eventually, that’s obvious and so will Mourinho leave United at the end of the season.

“It’s an old cliche, ‘but we can only beat the teams that are put in front of us in Scotland’.

“It’s our league, our country, our team and I think I speak for all Celtic supporters, we’re proud of them.

“Look at this way, most teams in the English Premier League will never get anywhere near playing in the CL or the Europa, the EPL is dominated by a few teams, but does that turn the supporters of West Brom or Huddersfield off? No.

“Because it’s the team they love and support, it’s in there blood (no disrespect meant to those two teams).

“For Celtic to win 10 in a row, or do a treble treble is astonishing even for a ‘Pub Team’.

“Celtic will always be punching above their weight against the big boys of Europe, but in the past we have beaten Man United, Barca, Inter, and if I made add, in the recent past.

“So it hurts when you hear the team that you love ridiculed on the Radio, constructive criticism is always welcome though.

“Celtic may never win the Champions League, but give us the money that Man City have and we’d give it a darn good go."

Two weeks ago radio and TV presenter Andy Goldstein was at the centre of a fresh backlash after saying that the Old Firm derby is "only big up in Scotland".

The Talkshow radio host who caused controversy with his comments about Scottish football last week, also suggested that Alloa and Cowdenbeath were in the top flight with Rangers and Celtic.

The host of the Sports Bar programme spoke out after coming under fire and was described as "clueless" after saying Rangers are not a massive club and that there is no other team but Celtic in Scotland.