FC Ufa has insisted there is no threat of visa issues disrupting their Europa League tie with Rangers.

It had been suggested that Ufa would discover on Monday if they have to forfeit the tie with Rangers because they can't get a visa to visit the UK.

But FC Ufa's general director Shamil Gazizov insists there are no issues as they prepare to travel to Ibrox on Thursday night, to fight for a place in the group stages.

He announced on Twitter: "No threat of disruption of the match with Rangers.

"No, it's something confused the British media. Right now we are applying for visas.

"Someone from the players has already passed the documents.

"It's all right. We will consider our documents within 24 hours.

"As for the information of the British media about the fact that the documents will be processed for five days, it is incorrect. It seems that my words have been misinterpreted in Britain.

"Because I said that there were five days left before the match and you need to quickly solve the issue with visas, which we are doing now."

FC Ufa have applied for their visas and expect to receive necessary documentation on Tuesday.

The team will remain in Moscow before flying to Glasgow on Wednesday the day before the first leg at Ibrox.

"At the moment, almost all the players have applied for a UK visa, the whole issue should be decided within 24 hours, and if everything goes well, tomorrow we will receive the necessary documents," Gazizov said.

"It's okay. Our documents will be considered within hours. "