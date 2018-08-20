More than 750 women had mesh procedures in the three years since the Scottish Government called for use of the controversial medical technique to be suspended, it has emerged.

The figures reveal the extent to which health boards have ignored the request by then health secretary Alex Neil in 2014, when he said boards should stop treating women using the procedure.

A report tomorrow [tues] by the Scottish Parliament’s Public Petitions Committee will renew calls for ministers to follow the lead of the UK Government, which ordered a halt to mesh operations in July.

Transvaginal Mesh is used to treat a number of conditions including pelvic organ prolapse (POP) and stress urinary incontinence, by using a polypropylene net-like implant to support organs, including the bladder. However, thousands of women have suffered life-changing complications from the treatment, leaving some in chronic pain or even given hysterectomies in a bid to alleviate their symptoms.

The committee’s report will also criticise a “perceived lack of urgency” on the part of the Scottish Government about making sure patients are appropriately informed.

Figures published by current health secretary Jeane Freeman have revealed the extent to which the controversial implants are still being used by health boards. Around 1200 procedures were carried out in the year prior to the ban. While this has dropped dramatically, women were treated with mesh tape insertion – for urinary incontinence – 696 times between 2014 and 2017, and on 54 occasions women had operations to insert mesh implants for POP.