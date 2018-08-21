A chaotic no-deal Brexit would sow disunity across Europe for a generation, Jeremy Hunt warns today, as the eight-week countdown to Britain getting agreement with the European Commission begins with Dominic Raab holding fresh talks in Brussels.

In his first keynote speech in his new role, the Foreign Secretary will tell an audience in Washington DC that failing to get a deal with the EU27 would be a “geostrategic error for Europe at an extremely vulnerable time in our history”.

At the US Institute of Peace, Mr Hunt is expected to say: “One of the biggest threats to European unity would be a chaotic no-deal Brexit.

“Britain would, of course, find a way to prosper and we have faced many greater challenges in our history. But the risk of a messy divorce, as opposed to the friendship we seek, would be a fissure in relations between European allies that would take a generation to heal; a geostrategic error for Europe at an extremely vulnerable time in our history.

“So, as I have been saying to European governments, now is the time for the European Commission to engage with an open mind with the fair and constructive proposals made by the Prime Minister.”

His words came as Downing Street expressed confidence that a good Brexit deal could be brokered and Whitehall sources insisted behind the scenes talks were progressing very well.

This is despite the public knock-back by Michel Barnier, the Commission’s chief negotiator, on key UK proposals such as Britain having close alignment with the EU on goods but not on services – which Brussels believes would put the EU27 at a major disadvantage.

Alexander Winterstein, the Commission spokesman, speaking ahead of the Brexit Secretary’s Brussels visit, stressed how officials were working "at full speed, 24/7" to reach an exit agreement by the crunch European Council on October 18/19.

Ahead of that, Theresa May is due to attend an informal EU summit in Salzburg on September 20 to press home the political point that the UK Government has gone as far as it can go and Brussels must compromise to get a deal.

When asked if – given Brussels officials were querying the possibility of an agreement at the European Council - it was still Whitehall’s plan to get a deal sealed in October, the PM’s deputy spokeswoman replied: “That’s certainly what we are working towards, yes.”

While she declined to comment on reports that UK ministers had agreed to protect the rights of 3.8 million EU citizens living in the UK, including to healthcare and benefits, if there were no deal, the spokeswoman signalled that this was indeed what the Government intended to propose.

The leaked paper referred to Britain “unilaterally” implementing the deal on citizens’ rights brokered with the EU in December; irrespective as to whether or not Brussels reciprocates. This, it suggested, would enable the UK to take the “high moral ground”.

The PM’s deputy spokeswoman said: A Downing Street spokeswoman declined to comment on leaked documents: "One of the priorities for us right from the get-go in the talks has been securing the rights of EU citizens living here. That's why we moved swiftly to agree something with the EU early but I would also point you to what Dominic Raab said a few weeks ago about EU citizens living here. He said there was no deal until we have a deal.

“However, the idea we wouldn’t move swiftly to secure the legal position of EU citizens here is far-fetched and wouldn’t happen, so we have been clear they are a priority for us regardless," she added.