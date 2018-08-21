IT’S time to celebrate.

The Herald and Glasgow Chamber of Commerce (GCC), in association with the award-winning brand People Make Glasgow, are delighted to continue to celebrate the wealth and breadth of organisations in the city dedicated to community, business, arts and sports.

This year’s awards are supported by Anderson Strathern, Developing the Young Workforce, Glasgow Airport, Glasgow Caledonian University, Glasgow Fort, Glasgow Welcomes, Glasgow Taxis, Hacking & Paterson Management Services, King’s Theatre and Theatre GCC chief Stuart Patrick said the awards would “celebrate the individuals and organisations which contribute freely to the culture and economy of the city”, while senior director Alison McRae described the evening as “one of the highlights of the awards calendar”.

Craig Martin, chair of Royal, NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde, Ross Wilson Public Relations, Sir Robert McAlpine and Whyte & Mackay.

The organisations have joined forces to host a glittering awards ceremony, hosted by STV’s Jennifer Reoch on September 6, at the Glasgow Marriott Hotel.

the Glasgow Welcomes Initiative and Glasgow Airport’s head of HR, said: “We’re delighted with the response and look forward to an evening which will celebrate best practice across the city.”

Stephen Flynn, chair of Glasgow Taxis, said the awards “celebrate a sense of community spirit”.

David Doran, director at Hacking and Paterson Management, said: “Everyone at Hacking & Paterson is looking forward to celebrating the significant contribution all the finalists have made to our great city.”

And Mark Gibson, regional managing director at Sir Robert McAlpine, said: “We are keen to celebrate the people and projects that make a positive impact in our lives and build a lasting legacy.”

Guests can expect an evening filled with entertainment.

To attend the awards, please contact Kirsty Loughlin on 0141 302 6016 or visit www.newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/icas