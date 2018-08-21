Rugby chiefs believe they have a great chance of snatching major football matches from Hampden following “brilliant discussions” over the stadium’s future with the Scottish Football Association (SFA).

The upbeat message from the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) came as Glasgow City Council vowed to tackle the issues surrounding transport to and from Hampden, in a last gasp bid to keep the home of football in the city.

According to Glasgow council leader Susan Aitken, plans to improve transport links are already under way, and could transform the way supporters travel to Scotland matches and cup finals.

Transport issues have been a common area of complaint from football fans and people attending events at the stadium.

Bosses from the SFA are due to make a final decision next Wednesday on whether to shift showpiece internationals and cup finals away from their traditional home to BT Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

It could bring an end to more than a century of international football history and heritage linked to the 52,000-seat stadium, as well as have dire consequences for current owners, Queens Park.

The SFA currently rents Hampden under a lease with the Ladbroke’s League Two side, which is set to expire in 2020. Although it has an option to renew the lease, football’s governing body opted to explore alternatives.

While Queen’s Park are reported to be willing to sell their property to the SFA for £6 million, rugby chiefs believe they have the credentials to lure the SFA from their home since 1906.

Dominc McKay, the SRU’s chief operating officer, said: “I think we’ve got a great chance. We’ve had brilliant discussions with our colleagues at the SFA at every level, whether that is financial, commercial, marketing or security.

“In every element we’ve spent a lot of time with them and will be hosting them again shortly. So we’re in a great place.

“Put it simply we believe we have the best stadium in Scotland. Don’t take my word for it, take the hundreds of thousands of people who came through our turnstiles last year and the year before. People who come to Murrayfield have a great experience, whether that be Hearts who played four games last year there or the opposition who got a couple of wins.

“I think our changing-room facilities, our media facilities and our facilities for the athletes are better than anything else in Scotland. We have a great bid, we’ve certainly put our best foot forward and we look forward to hearing how we get on.”

Glasgow City Council chiefs yesterday insisted they were working to resolve transport issues, which have historically dogged fans attempting to reach the stadium.

The main route is via train from Glasgow Central to Mount Florida, or bus along Aikenhead Road or Cathcart Road. Fans have complained the stadium is not accessible, with long queues for trains, traffic jams on surrounding roads and limited parking.

READ MORE: Sir Rod Stewart hits back as Talksport journalist Ian Abrahams mocks Scottish football and Celtic

In a letter to the SFA president, Ms Aitken said work was currently under way to make further improvements.

She said: “Most notable is the South City Way, which is building safer, more comfortable, faster and more coherent cycle and walking routes from Queen’s Park to the Merchant City. Within two years, the experience for walkers, cyclists and public transport users will be unrecognisable. Coupled with signage and promotion, this will go a considerable way towards delivering the Hampden Stride and improving the experience of walking to and from the stadium.

“The council is participating with Hampden Park and transport stakeholders on a transport working group to put in place an Event Transport Plan, which will make travelling by public transport to international games, domestic cup matches and concerts at Hampden markedly better.”