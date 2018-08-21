IT costs less than the average one-bedroom flat in Edinburgh, but comes with its own pebble beach, ancient woodland and resident wildlife.

While there might be a lack of buildings or services, Eilean Nan Gabhar, otherwise known as the Island of the Goats, does come with a Vodafone signal and even 3G coverage – even if signal quality may vary – for a mere £120,000.

The island, two hours from Glasgow, has been in the same family for more than 70 years, but is now one of a range of unusual potential purchases – from the world’s most expensive whisky to a German Enigma machine – to become available for wealthy buyers to splash out on something they can be sure no-one else possesses.

For the buyer who wants to escape urban life, or the Edinburgh resident fed up with Festival crowds, Eilean Nan Gabhar could be the perfect retreat.

According to sellers Galbraiths, the island offers a stunning view of Craignish and the Island of Rum, and a bay to the north which is a natural haven for otters and seabirds.

Now, for those interested in how the rich like to spend their cash, Bonhams has unveiled its “best of” exhibition to showcase items, and their eye-watering price tags, due to go on sale.

Offerings include the world’s most expensive whisky – Macallan Valerio Adami 1926 60-year-old is expected to sell for up to £900,000 when it goes on sale at Bonhams Whisky Sale in Edinburgh on October 3.

The lots – on show at Bonhams in Glasgow and later in Edinburgh – include a rare original Second World War Engima enciphering machine which was used by the Germans to communicate in secret. It is expected to fetch up to £150,000.

Also included in the exhibition is a 1930s artwork by Sir Winston Churchill. Entitled Riviera, the almost-abstract work is thought to have been painted during a holiday on the Cote d’Azur.

It’s expected to fetch up to £150,000 when it is sold in London in November.

Winston Churchill’s painting of a Cote d’Azur

For something closer to home, there is Scottish colourist Francis Cadell’s 1911 portrait The Model – Peggy Macrae, valued at up to £200,000. It will be sold in Edinburgh in October. The show runs at Bonhams Glasgow until Thursday before moving to Edinburgh, also includes a First Millenium Chinese bronze vessel valued at between £350,000 to £500,000.