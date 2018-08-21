A number of Aretha Franklin songs are likely to return to the charts this week as fans have flocked to listen to her greatest hits following her death.

The singer, known as the Queen of Soul, died aged 76 last week at her home in Detroit, Michigan, from cancer.

At the half-way stage of the week, Franklin’s hit I Say A Little Prayer is at number 22 in the singles chart.

Flowers and pictures are placed on Aretha Franklin’s star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP/PA)

If it retains its spot, it will be the song’s first chart entry in 50 years, the Official Charts Company said.

Her breakthrough hit Respect, released in 1967, is currently at number 33, and (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman could claim its first ever UK chart entry.

The song, penned by Carole King, did not originally chart following its release in 1967, but it is currently at number 43, while I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) with George Michael is at number 81.

Over on the albums chart, five of Franklin’s records are inside the top 100, including Soul Queen – a 60-track album of her hits – at number eight, and A Brand New Me at number 11.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande is likely to claim the number one spot this week with her fourth album Sweetener.

sweetener out now https://t.co/kgaHLWjUeK i love you pic.twitter.com/FA95E5O92x — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 17, 2018

The US pop star’s new album has already eclipsed the first-week sales of her 2016 album Dangerous Woman, and it is already her fastest-selling album ever, having sold 26,000 units since Friday.

Sweetener, Grande’s first album since the suicide bombing at her Manchester concert in May last year, is currently 15,000 copies ahead of last week’s chart-topper, the soundtrack for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

The Greatest Showman soundtrack is on course to end the week at number three, while George Ezra’s Staying At Tamara’s is in fourth place.

The top five is rounded off by a new entry from Manchester-born rapper Bugzy Malone, B. Inspired.

Over on the singles chart, Ezra’s Shotgun looks to hold on to the number one spot for a fourth non-consecutive week after enjoying a surge in sales and streams.

In My Feelings by Drake is at number two, Eastside by Benny Blanco featuring Halsey and Khalid is in third place, while Body by Loud Luxury featuring Brando is at number four.

Promises by Calvin Harris and Sam Smith is a new entry at number five.

Grande’s God Is A Woman, from Sweetener, has rebounded six places to number six following the album’s release.