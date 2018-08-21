Ariana Grande appeared emotional as she won the Best Pop prize at the MTV Video Music Awards.
No Tears Left To Cry was the American singer’s first single after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at her concert in Manchester in May last year.
Accepting the award for the song on stage at the Radio City Music Hall in New York on Monday, Grande, 25, thanked her family, fans and fiance Pete Davidson, who was seated in the audience.
Grande won the award over Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Ed Sheeran, Pink and Shawn Mendes.
The VMAs, which has gender neutral categories, was opened by rapper Cardi B who appeared on stage cradling an object wrapped in a towel.
The new mother, who led the way in nominations with 10, welcomed daughter Kulture in July, her first child with Migos rapper boyfriend Offset.
But fans anxious to get a first glimpse of the little girl were disappointed when she revealed she was carrying a Moonman, the statue awarded to VMA winners.
Cardi B, who debuted a new shorter hairstyle, then introduced Canadian singer Shawn Mendes on to the stage, who performed his hit single In My Blood.
The first prize of the night was Best Hip-Hop. It was won by Nicki Minaj for her song Chun-Li.
She beat out competition from Cardi B, the Carters, Drake, J Cole and Migos.
An emotional Minaj thanked Grande during her acceptance speech. The award for Song Of The Year went to Post Malone.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Thank You
Your complaint has been sent to the site administrators.