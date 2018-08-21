This is the moment a double-decker bus burst into flames near Falkirk.

Dramatic footage taken by a bystander on a quiet residential street captures the bus engulfed in flames.

The bus burst into flames as passengers on the top floor rushed to escape the inferno that engulfed the vehicle within minutes.

(Photo credit: SWNS)

A resident spotted the fire coming out from the engine hatch at the back of the vehicle while it was travelling through Allandale, Falkirk around 8pm on Monday.

Operators First Bus has confirmed no one was injured during the blaze on board the X37 service, the cause of which is not yet known.

Graeme Bell, 32, was standing in his garden as the drama unfolded.

He said: "I heard a noise which at first sounded like a tractor going by with steel beams attached to the wheels.

"It stopped about 20 yards from my house then it started smoking.

"It got worse and worse then the whole bus went up in flames.

"From my garden I could see people on the top deck running towards the exit.

"I imagine they would've got quite a fright if they were up the back.

"It took about 20 minutes for the fire brigade to come."

(Photo credit: SWNS)

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 8.05pm on Monday, August 20 to reports of a bus on fire in Bonnyridge.

“Operations Control mobilised two fire engines to Seabegs Road, Allandale where firefighters extinguished the fire.

“There were no casualties.

“Crews left the scene at 9.33pm after ensuring the area was made safe.”