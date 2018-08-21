POLICE Scotland has rejected criticism that its advice may have led a pub and eaterie to ban Saltire-brandishing people taking part in a pro-independence march through Dundee.

The Boozy Cow stopped entry to some taking part in the All Under One Banner march at the weekend following the advice of Police Scotland and a licensing standards officer.

The pub, which was at the centre of a backlash over the decision explained: "These public bodies suggested we enact a policy to refuse patrons carrying colours to prevent disagreements.

"We complied with this advice as we would anytime Police Scotland or Licensing Standards make a request.

There were numerous complaints that those who were carrying or wearing Saltires were not being allowed in.

The announcement was met with some abuse amidst hundreds of comments on the Boozy Cow's social media page with some calling for a boycott.

But Police Scotland said there was no demand from them to stop demonstrators from gaining entry.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We provide advice and visit licensed premises on a regular basis. This is not uncommon in the lead up to events such as this one which involves the influx of a significant number of people.

“A decision not to let an individual or group into a licensed premise would rest with the licensee, and there was no formal instruction by Police Scotland that members of the All Under One Banner event should not be admitted to licensed premises in Dundee."

It is estimated that 16,000 people took part in the All Under One Banner march in Dundee which had the highest percentage of Yes voters in the 2014 independence referendum, at 57.4 per cent.

While yes supporters were met by a pro-unionist counter demonstration, there were no signs of major trouble at the event, and campaigners have called it a success.

But there was some concern as the Boozy Cow decided to turn some away having put in extra security measures to cope with the projected turnout.

The pub said: "The Boozy Cow would never refuse service on the basis of religion, gender, sexual orientation or political beliefs."

They said the policy was put in place "to comply with the advice we were given by public bodies".

They added: "We complied and cannot comment on why some other businesses decided not to take this advice.

"At the Boozy Cow, we want to create a welcoming environment for anyone looking for locally sourced food in a relaxing atmosphere. We hope that anyone refused entry understands it was not personal or politically motivated but simply a business complying with the requests of public institutions.

"We hope people understand why we took this decision and we want you to come back to our establishment in the future"