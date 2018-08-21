PRISONERS were stripped of "human dignity" after being brought to court dressed only in their underwear or their pyjamas, a damning inspector report has claimed.

HM Inspectorate of Prisons in Scotland (HMIPS) condemned Police Scotland for the "unacceptable" practice when it came to light during a routine visit to Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Prison reform campaigners have described the situation as “appalling”, and have called on officers to treat those in custody with "respect".

HMIPS watchdogs observed prisoners being escorted from vans in their nightclothes, while one was in his underwear and another had no shoes on his feet, during a visit to Edinburgh Sheriff Court on June 18 this year.

An HMIPS report, which praised other aspects of the Edinburgh Court Custody Unit (CCU), said the issue was "concerning", and urged Police Scotland to take steps to ensure it was not repeated.

The report said: "Police Scotland should ensure that those arriving from police custody are appropriately dressed for the journey and their subsequent court appearance.

"It was concerning to observe prisoners being removed from escort vans in their nightclothes and one prisoner appeared to be in his underwear and one prisoner had no footwear.

"It is unacceptable that individuals are expected to appear in a court of law in their underwear or nightclothes."

However, Pete White, Chief Executive of the penal rights pressure group Positive Prison? Positive Futures said the situation was "appalling" and called for it to end immediately.

He said: "This is wholly unacceptable and possibly a violation of the people concerned human rights.

"It is so wrong. It is degrading and appalling. Even though they are prisoners they have the right to some form of human dignity and respect.

"Surely there must be a way that some form of clothing could be found for them before they are brought into court?"

Dr Louise Brangan, Policy and Public Affairs Manager at prison reform group the Howard League Scotland, echoed Mr White's concerns, saying that the prisoners had been humiliated by the experience.

She said: “All sites of detention in Scotland must protect people who are confined from degrading treatment.

"It is not acceptable that anyone held in police custody is brought to court without any decent clothing, this is a humiliating indignity, and one that is surely avoidable.

"Provisions and safeguards must be in place to ensure that this kind of practice does not occur under any circumstances.”

Aside from the issue of prisoners' clothing, the HMIPS report found that the Edinburgh CCU was a well-run facility with motivated, well-led staff.

The inspectors report said it was "evident" that individual team members supported each other, and were operating with a clear vision of what they wanted to achieve.

However, there were additional concerns about the provision of prisoners' medical information, which inspectors said Police Scotland had stopped supplying "some months ago".

The report said: "The escort contractor and the Scottish Prinson Service’ contract monitoring unit must review this situation as a matter of some urgency, to ensure that custody staff have the information they require for the safe management of individuals in their care."

HMIPS also said that prisoners without English as a first language or with limited communication skills should have better access to translators and support to help them negotiate the court system.

The report added: "In order to achieve this, staff at the court must have ready access to and the authority to access the appropriate services.”

Chief Superintendent Garry McEwan, head of Criminal Justice Services Division, Police Scotland said: "We note the report published by HMIP(S) today and are keen to work with our partners on the recommendations. Police Scotland ensure that all those in Police Custody are treated with dignity and respect.

"Alternative footwear and clothing is stocked in all primary suites and where practical is offered.

"All relevant health information is recorded as part of the Personal Escort Record which remains with the prisoner when they are transferred in the custody of G4S."