The Herald Society Awards celebrate the very best of Scotland’s public and third sectors, and reward individuals and organisations making

a difference to their local areas.

We are delighted with the response so far and would like to highlight that there is still plenty of time to nominate a team, individual or project that deserves recognition.

There are 13 categories to choose from and it is straightforward and free to enter via the dedicated awards website. The closing date for submissions is Tuesday, September 4.

The awards are supported by CELCIS, evh, MacRoberts LLP and Glasgow TSI (Third Sector Interface) and our partners have encouraged those carrying out innovative work across Scotland to enter.

Claire Burns, director of programmes and services at CELCIS, said: “We are looking for initiatives in Scotland’s public and third sectors that have made real improvements and changes on the ground; changes for the better that have provided real value.”

Eamonn Connolly, director of evh, said: “We want to hear about unsung heroes who contribute so much to our society yet seek nothing in return. This award is for them, so don’t be late – get those nominations in fast.”

Robin Fallas, partner at MacRoberts, said: “Make sure you get your application in on time to be considered for a Society Award. These awards are so important because they recognise and celebrate the wonderful work our public and voluntary sector do on a daily basis – apply now.”

Helen Macneil, CEO of GCVS, a Glasgow TSI partner, said: “We encourage community projects across Scotland to put themselves forward for Community Project of the Year – if you are out there achieving real change in your local area, your fantastic accomplishments should be recognised and celebrated.”

Each submission will be reviewed by an expert panel of judges and the winners will be announced at the ceremony on Thursday, November 1 at the Marriott Hotel, Glasgow.

To view the full list of categories or submit an entry, visit: http://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/societyawards/

For more information, contact Hannah Docherty, events executive, on 0141 302 6037 or hannah.docherty@newsquest.co.uk.

Updates can be followed on Twitter at @HeraldSociety