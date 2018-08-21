A historic church document has revealed a tiny Scots village was the controversial venue for Europe's first game of women's football almost 400 years ago.

A minister's objection to women joining in a kickabout on a Sunday in Carstairs, Lanarkshire, in 1628, saw players branded 'insolent'.

The Rev John Lindsay condemned women and men playing football on the Sabbath as it was expected to be a religious day devoted to solemn reflection and worship.

A church document dated August 21, 1628, revealed: "Mr John Lindsay, minister at Carstairs, having regretted the break of the Sabbath by the insolent behaviour of men and women in footballing, dancing and Barley Breaks, ordains every Brother (Minister) to labour to restrain the foresaid insolence and break of Sabbath, and to that effect to make intimation thereof into their several kirks next Sabbath day."

Experts believe the venue for the match was Carstairs' village green where the village's church originally stood.

The find has been hailed by politicians and academics on the 390th anniversary of the letter being penned.

Aileen Campbell, MSP for Clydesdale, said: "As Clydesdale’s MSP, I am thrilled that Carstairs in my constituency is the location of the first recorded women’s football game in Europe.

"It is therefore fitting to be welcoming the game 'home' as we promote women’s football and encourage women and girls to take up sport.

"As a football fan, I am delighted to see women’s football continue to grow and develop. This is a sport which has an illustrious and very local history, and I congratulate everyone who has helped bring this commemoration together."

Robert Craig, chair of the Scottish Football Museum, said: "Scotland is well-known and respected for its long and pioneering history in the world of men’s football.

"But perhaps less well known is the rich and longstanding history of women’s football in Scotland.

"Women’s football is often regarded as a relatively new sport, so we are delighted to highlight this written evidence tracing its roots back to the seventeenth century."

A seminar on women’s football is set to take place at Hampden Park next March.

Vivienne MacLaren, of Scottish Women’s Football, said: "Scotland has a proud history within the women’s game and we are delighted to acknowledge that women’s football has been present in Scotland for 390 years, far longer than most people would imagine.

"As custodians of women’s football in Scotland we also welcome the launch of the first seminar to be held to share ideas and develop the game in Scotland."

Britain's first recorded international women's football match was played in Edinburgh in May 1881.

A team representing Scotland beat one from England 3-0

In 1894, medical professionals called for girls and women to be banned completely from playing.

The British Ladies Football Club was formed in 1895 with Dumfries aristocrat Lady Florence Dixie as its patron.