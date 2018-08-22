A giant mural depicting two of Scotland’s most important saints has been unveiled in Glasgow.

The image of St Enoch cradling her son St Mungo while a robin perches on her wrist is the work of Australian street artist Smug. It can be seen on the corner of High Street and George Street.

According to the Life Of Saint Mungo, written by the monk Jocelin of Furness in about 1185, St Enoch was cast out by her family after becoming pregnant.

She eventually settled in Culross, Fife, after being taken in by St Serf, who ran a monastery.

In his early years, St Mungo is said to have restored life to the pet robin of St Serf, which had been killed by some of his fellow classmates in Culross.

At the age of 25, he began his missionary work on the banks of the River Clyde, close to where he built a church that forms part of Glasgow Cathedral.

Smug, whose real name is Sam Bates, is renowned for his highly detailed, photo-realistic images.

Other examples of his work can be found in the city’s Ingram Street, Mitchell Street and Argyle Street, and on the Kingston Bridge.

Glasgow also boasts an extensive selection of murals that are featured in its Mural Trail.