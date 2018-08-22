US President Donald Trump has said the conviction of his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort on financial crimes is “a disgrace”.
But he has not publicly reacted to former personal attorney Michael Cohen’s guilty pleas to felonies, including campaign finance violations he stated he carried out in coordination with Mr Trump.
Manafort was convicted in Virginia on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and potential obstruction of justice.
Cohen pleaded guilty in New York, saying he and Mr Trump arranged the payment of hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model to influence the election.
Mr Trump told reporters in West Virginia that Manafort’s conviction “has nothing to do with Russian collusion”.
Of Manafort’s crimes, he added: “It doesn’t involve me.”
