Rapper Post Malone has criticised trolls who he said “wished death” upon him after a private jet he was reportedly aboard blew two tyres during take-off.
The Gulfstream IV jet was en route from Teterboro, in New Jersey, to Luton Airport before being diverted to make an emergency landing in New York Stewart International Airport, in Newburgh, about 70 miles north of New York.
Fans turned up to the airport in the hope the 23-year-old landed safely and cheered when the jet, carrying 16 people, touched down.
And later the rapper tweeted: “i landed guys. thank you for your prayers. can’t believe how many people wished death on me on this website. f**k you. but not today.”
He was on his way to the UK to perform at Reading and Leeds festivals, appearing on the main stage on Friday in Berkshire and on Saturday in Yorkshire.
