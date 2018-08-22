A MAJOR signal failure is causing mass disruption on ScotRail services in Glasgow and the west.
The issue - at Edinburgh and Edinburgh Park - is seeing trains between Edinburgh and Airdrie / Linlithgow be either cancelled, delayed or revised.
The route affected is that between Edinburgh / Kirkcaldy and Perth / Glasgow Queen Street / Dunblane / Milngavie / Dalmuir / Helensburgh Central.
Services between Edinburgh and Helensburgh Central via Airdrie may terminate and/or start at Bathgate.
Disruption is expected to last until 10am.
For those travelling from Edinburgh to Glasgow, an alternative route is available via Shotts.
Replacement buses will be on site at the following locations to be utilised as required by staff:
x1 Lothian bus on site at Edinburgh
x2 Lothian buses on site at Bathgate
A further 2 buses (Blue Bus & Clan McLeod) will be on site at Bathgate between 8.45am and 9am
Passengers may also use their tickets on Edinburgh Trams between Edinburgh Gateway, Edinburgh Park, Haymarket and Edinburgh.
