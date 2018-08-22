An ambulance on an emergency call has overturned after a two-vehicle collision.
Police said a Ford Ranger was also involved in the crash, which happened at about 6.40am on Wednesday at Whitburn Cross in the West Lothian town.
The ambulance was on its way to an emergency call in Bathgate when it was involved in the crash. No-one was injured in the incident.
The fire service also went to the scene and helped police make the road safe.
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "Responding to a call-out, an ambulance was involved in a collision with another vehicle at Whitburn Cross at 6.43am this morning.
"There were no injuries to the ambulance crew or the driver of the other vehicle.
"Another ambulance was quickly dispatched to deal with the original call in Bathgate."
