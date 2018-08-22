Hundreds of people have been evacuated from a shopping centre, with some receiving medical treatment after a chemical smell developed in the mall.

Emergency services were called to Silverburn shopping centre in Glasgow just after 12.30pm on Wednesday after reports that some people were feeling unwell.

Police said that several people were receiving medical treatment as a precaution.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent a specialist environmental protection unit to the scene along with a number of fire engines.

We've temporarily evacuated Silverburn as a precautionary measure and the emergency services are in attendance. The safety of our customers and staff is always our number one priority. We will keep you updated on the situation. — Silverburn (@shopsilverburn) August 22, 2018

Shoppers took to Twitter to describe their experience.

One person called Caroline tweeted: “In silverburn over an hour ago myself and lots of others went into fits of spontaneous coughing, reported this to a silverburn staff member.”

Another person wrote: “Silverburn has been evacuated, people randomly coughing.”

An SFRS spokesman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 12.34pm on Wednesday, August 22 to reports of a chemical smell at Silverburn Shopping Centre, near Glasgow.

“Operations control mobilised a number of fire engines and a specialist environmental protection unit to the scene.

“The shopping centre has been evacuated and crews currently remain in attendance.”