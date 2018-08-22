AMERICAN Airlines is scrapping its Glasgow to Philadelphia route - to run from Edinburgh instead.

The airline gave the news while unveiling a raft of new flights across Europe to some of America's largest cities.

It has been confirmed that the flight from Glasgow Airport to Philadelphia has been pulled.

Instead a new daily service between Edinburgh and Philadelphia will commence from April next year, adding another international destination to the capital.

The American Airlines service will operate from April 2 to October 26 and extends the airport’s reach into North America with flights to Philadelphia, New York, Washington D.C., Chicago, Boston and Toronto.

The Philadelphia service takes the place of its current route to New York and it is understood staff will be redeployed.

Flights to Philadelphia will be on a 757 aircraft and will go on sale later this month.

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport said: “We’re delighted to add Philadelphia to our options and offer yet another new destination in North America to our passengers.

“Both Edinburgh and Philadelphia are steeped in history and culture and this link will open up our cities to new markets on both sides of the Atlantic. We know there is a continued and growing appetite for transatlantic routes as our recent figures show these services are fuller this year when compared to last so adding another destination is an exciting development.

“It’s also encouraging to see our already close relationship with American Airlines continue as they identify Edinburgh as an important city for their wider network, and we see them as a key partner in our plans.”