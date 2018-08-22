THE ORANGE Order has refused to re-route a parade away from Catholic Church in Glasgow where a priest was attacked.

Following the incident in July outside St Alphonsus’ Church in Calton, the Orange Order agreed to postpone the next march.

The parade was due to take place this Saturday but the Orange Order has failed to agree new route with the council.

Now councillors in Glasgow will be asked to impose a route on the marchers through a specially convened Public Processions Committee.

In July, it was alleged Canon Tom White was verbally abused and struck with a baton during an Orange Walk.

A council source, said it was "beyond disappointing" that the Orange Order refused to re-route the march away from the Catholic Church.

“This is a reasonable request and isn’t about creating ‘no-go’ areas," they said.

"It’s about exercising some responsibility in relation to the specific tensions which exist here following last month’s incident at St Alphonsus’. Other parading groups have displayed it, so why can’t this Orange lodge?

“What the area, indeed the city, needs is some breathing space, a period of calm for all partners to honestly discuss the impact of all parades in the city, and how to move forward constructively in a way which protects the right to parade, alongside the rights of local communities too.”

Councillors are being asked to impose the following conditions on the march the march by Orange and Purple District 37.

While there are no services on a Saturday at the church it is open to parishioners during the day and Police Scotland had concerns over public safety if the march passed the church.

A council spokesman said: “Glasgow City Council has been unable to reach agreement with Orange and Purple District 37 on a procession due to take place this Saturday.

“This procession had previously been due to take place on July 21, but was postponed following the incident outside St Alphonsus’ Church on July 7.

“Officers asked the organiser to change their proposed route to take the procession away from St Alphonsus’ church, due to community concerns and police advice regarding the potential for disorder, but this request was refused.

“As a result, a meeting of the Public Processions Committee has been called to rule on the proposed march. A report by officials recommends that members re-route the procession away from St Alphonsus’."

The Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland has been contacted for comment.