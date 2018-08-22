An escaped piglet has been found a new home after it was rescued from a road by police officers.
The animal was found near the A96 in the Lhanbryde area of Moray earlier in the week.
It is thought the piglet, now named Branston Piggle, may have fallen from a transporter as it was not tagged.
The animal was taken to Elgin police station and has now been found a new home.
Inspector Neil Campbell said: "Our officers often face a variety of incidents in the course of their duties and regularly deal with more than crime.
"We're pleased to see a new home was found for the piglet, who now sports the rather catchy name Branston Piggle.
"We wish him a long and happy life in his new home, where he seems to already be quite the hit."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Thank You
Your complaint has been sent to the site administrators.