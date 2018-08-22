Shocking pictures have shown how a once-thriving shopping centre became a ghost town just months after closing.

The derelict and neglected Poolway Shopping Centre in Garretts Green, Birmingham, now displays rows of shuttered shops despite once being home to pet shops, toy and bike shops and a medical centre.

A pharmacy is one of only two shops remaining open (Aaron Chown/PA)

Built in 1961, the retail centre is now only home to two open shops and two families live in the flats above them while they wait to be relocated.

The site was compulsory purchased by Birmingham City Council and it is planned to be the new home for the Birmingham Museums Trust.

The Poolway Shopping Centre was built in 1961 (Aaron Chown/PA)

It will eventually replace the museum’s collection centre in the Nechells area and will be the home of the back office and conservation staff who currently work in the city centre.