KEEPING Theresa May as the Tory leader may be the party’s best chance of winning the next General Election, a new poll suggests.

The online ICM snapshot of more than 2,000 adults points to the Conservatives being more likely to lose the next election if the current Prime Minister was replaced by Boris Johnson or any of five other potential successors.

The only scenario regarded as having a chance of improving Conservative prospects was if the party were led by an unspecified person, who was “quite young and able [and] not currently in government”.

Of six potential replacements, the one who takes the lead is Ruth Davidson with a net score of -7.

The snapshot for The Guardian will do little to dampen down the enthusiasm among Tory activists and MPs – set to be reignited at this autumn’s party conference - that the Scottish Conservative leader, still only 39, is best placed to succeed Mrs May when the PM leaves Downing St.

However, the Edinburgh MSP, now pregnant, has stressed repeatedly that her mind is totally focused on the single goal of beating Nicola Sturgeon to become First Minister at the 2021 Holyrood poll.

Yet Ms Davidson has also given a strong signal that if she were not to succeed in this endeavour, then a switch to Westminster could be on the cards.

Last year in an interview with the Spectator magazine, the Scottish Tory leader noted how by the 2021 Scottish parliamentary election she would have led her party significantly longer than her predecessors and she would be open to “other conversations”.

Stressing how she had not ruled out a move to Westminster, Ms Davidson bolstered the view that this could be her intention when she noted: “If devolution is going to work, then, actually, there has to be the ability to move between chambers and parliaments.”

Speculation about a leadership challenge is expected to intensify at the Conservative annual gathering in Birmingham at the end of September.

A recent survey of party grassroots by the ConservativeHome website about who they wanted as their next leader placed Mr Johnson at the top ahead of fellow Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg.

In the ICM poll, people were asked if the chances of a Tory victory were better or worse with each candidate.

Mr Johnson achieved a net score of -18, level-pegging with Sajid Javid, the Home Secretary, and one point ahead of Mr Rees-Mogg. Jeremy Hunt, the new Foreign Secretary, came in with a net score of -34 while Michael Gove, the Environment Secretary, trailed on -38.

The only positive net score - +5 - came for the unspecified young and able candidate not currently a minister.

Meanwhile, the poll also put the Tories and Labour neck and neck on 40 points; the former gaining one point from two weeks ago while the latter was unchanged. The Liberal Democrats were on eight points and Ukip on six; also both unchanged.