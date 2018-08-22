Video footage has revealed the crash of a police helicopter in Arkansas that left one person injured.
The video posted on the Little Rock Police Facebook page shows the Bell TH-67 on a platform at a police training facility with its rotors turning.
The helicopter and the platform start to move as the helicopter pitches and fails to gain altitude.
A man comes out of a building, seeming to signal for the pilot to land, as the aircraft’s skid catches the edge of the platform and the craft rolls.
The helicopter’s rotor can be seen touching the ground before breaking apart.
Retired officer William Denio was injured in the August 16 crash.
Police had said a straight-line wind forced the chopper off the platform.
