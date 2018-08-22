LEE Wallace could be involved in his first game for Rangers in nearly a year in the first leg of the Europa League play-off against Ufa this evening.
Wallace has been sidelined with a persistent groin injury since a Ladbrokes Premiership game against Partick Thistle at Firhill last September.
The left back was fine four weeks' wages by the Ibrox club for his role in a dressing room bust-up following the Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic at Hampden in April.
He has appealed against that punishment to the SPFL and an announcement on the outcome of that is expected imminently.
Steven Gerrard handed the captaincy to James Tavernier after taking over as manager in June – but stressed that Wallace still had a future at Rangers.
It was suggested the former Hearts defender could return to Tynecastle as part of the deal to take Kyle Lafferty to Rangers.
But Gerrard said: “He’s not involved in the Lafferty deal. He’s got a year left here. There is a possibility he might be involved tomorrow.”
Elsewhere, Lassana Coulibaly, the Malian midfielder, will miss his third game in a row after failing to recover from a thigh injury.
