MOST people now believe Britain is heading for a no-deal Brexit, according to a new poll, which suggests that, more than two years on from the EU referendum, the vast majority of voters have not changed their mind on the deeply divisive issue.

The snapshot of more than 3,000 people for KPMG, the leading tax consultancy, comes as the UK Government today publishes the first raft of papers, advising the public and businesses on what to do in the event of a failure to get a withdrawal agreement with Brussels.

In Edinburgh, the Scottish Government urged Theresa May to rule out a no-deal Brexit as such an outcome would be "deeply damaging and disruptive" to the UK and EU.

The new poll says:

*54 per cent of people believe a no-deal Brexit is likely with 20 per cent saying it is unlikely;

*45 per cent think a no-deal would be bad for Britain with 25 per cent arguing it would be good;

*70 per cent fear prices would rise with a no-deal and

*43 per cent would be likely to cut back on their spending.

Yet despite such concerns most voters – 89 per cent of Leavers and 93 per cent of Remainers - say they have not changed their mind about Brexit since the 2016 referendum.

Labour’s Chukka Umunna for the People’s Vote campaign warned: “We are speeding head-first towards a botched Brexit or a no-deal Brexit and people are preparing to tighten their belts by cutting back on spending…

“If we allow that to happen, the economic ripple-effect will be felt for generations. Falling consumer spending would mean shops closing, high streets dying and jobs disappearing.”

Today’s publication of the Government’s no-deal contingency plans will be the first of several batches covering such subjects as aviation safety, civilian nuclear power, medical drugs, the rights of British citizens living in the EU, road haulage and fishing rights.

In a speech, Dominic Raab will say he remains confident a “good deal is within our sights and that remains our top and overriding priority” and that if the EU shows ambition and pragmatism, then “we will strike a strong deal that benefits both sides”.

But the Brexit Secretary will also stress UK ministers have a duty to plan for every eventuality, describing the technical notices as a “sensible, measured and proportionate approach to minimising the impact of a no-deal on British firms, citizens, charities and public bodies”.

Mr Raab will insist the contingency plans aim to “facilitate the smooth, continued, functioning of business, transport, infrastructure, research, aid programmes and funding streams”.

But Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer insisted a no-deal Brexit would be a “complete failure” by the Conservative Government to negotiate for Britain.

“No-deal would be catastrophic for people’s jobs, the economy and for the border in Northern Ireland. It is irresponsible for anyone to casualise it,” declared the Shadow Brexit Secretary.

“With time running out in the negotiations, Labour urges the Government to drop the dangerous rhetoric and prioritise securing a final Brexit deal that puts jobs and the economy first,” he added.

Tom Brake for the Liberal Democrats dismissed the no-deal Brexit papers as a “desperate attempt to sell the failed Chequers Plan” and called for a People’s Vote, offering a chance to “exit from Brexit”.

Meanwhile, Michael Russell for the Scottish Government called on the Prime Minister to “immediately rule out” a no-deal Brexit and support Edinburgh’s plan to keep Britain in the single market and customs union.

"As a responsible government, we must prepare for all exit possibilities. However, we are constrained by the lack of clarity on the direction of negotiations with the EU and by uncertainty about the possible outcome of that. And for significant reserved areas, such as aviation and energy, we are at the mercy of the UK Government's preparations,” declared the Constitutional Relations Secretary.

"It would be far better for Scotland and the UK if, instead of putting effort into an undesirable no-deal scenario, the UK Government focused on securing the least worst outcome for all of us," he added.