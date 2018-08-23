A woman is in serious condition in hospital after she was found seriously injured in a house.
Police were called to the scene in Southbrae Gardens in the Jordanhill area of Glasgow at 6.30pm on Wednesday after the woman was found.
She was taken by ambulance to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where staff describe her condition as serious.
Police have launched an investigation.
A police spokesman said: "Officers are at the scene and inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident."
