A MAN has been arrested in connection with the alleged attempted murder of a woman in Jordanhill.

The 51-year-old woman was reportedly attacked within a flat in Southbrae Gardens around 6.30pm last night.

Police rushed to the scene and the woman was transported to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

HeraldScotland: Southbrae Gardens

The woman was found at a flat in Southbrae Gardens

Her condition is described as serious.

Meanwhile, a search was launched for a 20-year-old man who vanished from his nearby home around the same time.

A 20-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the alleged attack and police inquiries are ongoing.