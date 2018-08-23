A MAN has been arrested in connection with the alleged attempted murder of a woman in Jordanhill.
The 51-year-old woman was reportedly attacked within a flat in Southbrae Gardens around 6.30pm last night.
Police rushed to the scene and the woman was transported to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
The woman was found at a flat in Southbrae Gardens
Her condition is described as serious.
Meanwhile, a search was launched for a 20-year-old man who vanished from his nearby home around the same time.
A 20-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the alleged attack and police inquiries are ongoing.
