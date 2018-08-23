BAR workers in Glasgow have won a tribunal after being sacked over allegations they were misusing staff discount codes.

The staff, who had been working at Grosvenor Cafe on Ashton Lane in Glasgow, launched a legal battle against the G1 Group over their wrongful and unfair dismissal.

STV News reports that the staff's compensation will amount to about a year's salary.

It was argued the employees were refused representation from their trade union Unite, denied contractual notice pay and unfairly dismissed when they were sacked "en masse" in September last year.

Glasgow-based G1 Group, run by millionaire Stefan King, operates bars, restaurants and clubs across the city.